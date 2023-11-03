Korean Minister Calls On President Paudel

Minister for Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs of South Korea Chung Hwang-keun on Thursday called on President Ramchandra Paudel at the Office of the President.

During the meeting, President Paudel expressed his pleasure to the deepening relations between Nepal-South Korea in the recent years.

According to the Office of the President, Paudel said that South Korea was a reliable partner for Nepal's socioeconomic development.

The President also extended his gratitude to the Korean government for providing technical support, human resource development and other assistance through Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA). (RSS)