Two Power Distribution Substations Inaugurated in Rasuwa and Nuwakot

Two Power Distribution Substations Inaugurated in Rasuwa and Nuwakot

Nov. 3, 2023, 8:54 p.m.

In a significant development, two 33-11 KV electricity distribution substations, part of the Nepal-German economic cooperation program, have been officially inaugurated.

These substations, constructed with grant funds from the German government through KFW Development Bank, are expected to significantly enhance the electricity distribution infrastructure in Nuwakot and Rasuwa.

The inauguration ceremony took place at two locations: Ratamate in Belkotgarhi Municipality of Nuwakot and Kalikasthan in Kalika Rural Municipality of Rasuwa.

At the Ratamate substation, the inauguration was jointly officiated by Kulman Ghising, the Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority, and the Director of Nepal and Bangladesh Regional Office of KFW.

Simultaneously, the Kalikasthan substation inauguration was led by MD Ghising and, the Deputy Director for South Asia of KFW.

Sub station inaguaroin in Rasuwa.jpg

These substations will play a pivotal role in providing reliable electricity locally to the residents of these areas, thereby significantly improving their quality of life.

The German government, through the KFW Development Bank, generously provided a grant of 5 million euros (approximately 70 million rupees) to aid in the post-earthquake reconstruction, expansion, and strengthening of the electricity distribution network in Nuwakot and Rasuwa. The grant has been instrumental in the construction of two distribution substations, including 33 KV, 11 KV, and LT lines. These infrastructural improvements will enable over 1,200 households in these districts to have access to a dependable electricity supply.

During the inaugural program, Executive Director Ghising expressed his appreciation for KFW's vital role in supporting various hydropower, transmission, and distribution projects in Nepal. He emphasized how the reliable and high-quality electricity supply from these new substations would encourage the growth of domestic industries in the region.

KFW's representatives underscored the enduring relationship between Nepal and Germany, spanning over six decades, with cooperation in the energy sector for the past 40 years. They also expressed their commitment to further collaboration in the domain of electricity transmission and distribution, strengthening the ties between the two nations.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Defeated UAE, Selected For T-20 Cricket World Cup
Nov 03, 2023
KAAN And KOICA Donated Medical Equipment
Nov 03, 2023
Nepal: Government, Development Partners Prioritize Investment in Green, Resilient, And Inclusive Development
Nov 03, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas And Mainly Fair In The Rest Of Nepal
Nov 03, 2023
Nepal Needs Market For Excess Dairy Products
Nov 02, 2023

More on Economy

Nepal: Government, Development Partners Prioritize Investment in Green, Resilient, And Inclusive Development By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 50 minutes ago
Nepal Needs Market For Excess Dairy Products By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
ADB Express Its Commitment To Invest In Dudhkoshi Hydropower Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
FNCCI President Dhakal Urges Private Sector, Development Partners To Invest In Nepal By Agencies 1 day, 18 hours ago
Finance Minister Dr. Mahat Addressed High Level Investment Conference In London By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 17 hours ago
Hetaunda-Dhalkebar-Inaruwa 400 kV Transmission Line Wire Pulling Work Is In Full Swing With Interruption At Some Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 18 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Defeated UAE, Selected For T-20 Cricket World Cup By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 03, 2023
KAAN And KOICA Donated Medical Equipment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 03, 2023
Korean Minister Calls On President Paudel By Agencies Nov 03, 2023
Israeli Troops Roll Into Gaza City As Ground Offensive Intensifies By Agencies Nov 03, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas And Mainly Fair In The Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 03, 2023
World Bank Provides Nepal Over Rs.13 Billion Loan And Grant To Strengthen Health Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 02, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75