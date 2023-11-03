Two Power Distribution Substations Inaugurated in Rasuwa and Nuwakot

In a significant development, two 33-11 KV electricity distribution substations, part of the Nepal-German economic cooperation program, have been officially inaugurated.

These substations, constructed with grant funds from the German government through KFW Development Bank, are expected to significantly enhance the electricity distribution infrastructure in Nuwakot and Rasuwa.

The inauguration ceremony took place at two locations: Ratamate in Belkotgarhi Municipality of Nuwakot and Kalikasthan in Kalika Rural Municipality of Rasuwa.

At the Ratamate substation, the inauguration was jointly officiated by Kulman Ghising, the Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority, and the Director of Nepal and Bangladesh Regional Office of KFW.

Simultaneously, the Kalikasthan substation inauguration was led by MD Ghising and, the Deputy Director for South Asia of KFW.

These substations will play a pivotal role in providing reliable electricity locally to the residents of these areas, thereby significantly improving their quality of life.

The German government, through the KFW Development Bank, generously provided a grant of 5 million euros (approximately 70 million rupees) to aid in the post-earthquake reconstruction, expansion, and strengthening of the electricity distribution network in Nuwakot and Rasuwa. The grant has been instrumental in the construction of two distribution substations, including 33 KV, 11 KV, and LT lines. These infrastructural improvements will enable over 1,200 households in these districts to have access to a dependable electricity supply.

During the inaugural program, Executive Director Ghising expressed his appreciation for KFW's vital role in supporting various hydropower, transmission, and distribution projects in Nepal. He emphasized how the reliable and high-quality electricity supply from these new substations would encourage the growth of domestic industries in the region.

KFW's representatives underscored the enduring relationship between Nepal and Germany, spanning over six decades, with cooperation in the energy sector for the past 40 years. They also expressed their commitment to further collaboration in the domain of electricity transmission and distribution, strengthening the ties between the two nations.