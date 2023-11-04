Nepal Electricity Authority Restored Electricity In Earthquake Affected Areas

NEA Restored Electricity In places other than the places where houses were destroyed by the earthquake

Nov. 4, 2023, 1:06 p.m.

The Nepal Electricity Authority has restored electricity to other places in Jajarkot and Rukum Paschim except where the houses were destroyed by the earthquake. Due to the damage to the poles and lines due to the earthquake, the electricity supply was stopped in that area. The team deployed by the authority repaired the lines and poles and restored the electricity after 10 am.

Shambhu Kusiyat Yadav, head of Karnali Regional Office, Surkhet, said that the line of hospitals had been restored initially. Yadav mentioned that the rescue work is going on where the houses have been destroyed and the power supply has been cut off as there will be more accidents in such a situation. He said that the line was cut only in the area where many houses were destroyed and electricity was being supplied regularly to other places.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Korean Minister Chung Hwang-Keun Paid A Courtesy Call On PM Prachanda
Nov 04, 2023
India Stands In Solidarity With Nepal: PM Modi
Nov 04, 2023
Nepal Army Continues Search And Rescue Operations In Earthquake Affected Areas
Nov 04, 2023
CoAS General Sharma Returned Home Completing China Visit
Nov 04, 2023
PM Dahal Reached To Jajarkot With A Medical Team
Nov 04, 2023

More on Economy

Two Power Distribution Substations Inaugurated in Rasuwa and Nuwakot By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 56 minutes ago
Nepal: Government, Development Partners Prioritize Investment in Green, Resilient, And Inclusive Development By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Nepal Needs Market For Excess Dairy Products By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago
ADB Express Its Commitment To Invest In Dudhkoshi Hydropower Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago
FNCCI President Dhakal Urges Private Sector, Development Partners To Invest In Nepal By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago
Finance Minister Dr. Mahat Addressed High Level Investment Conference In London By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Korean Minister Chung Hwang-Keun Paid A Courtesy Call On PM Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 04, 2023
India Stands In Solidarity With Nepal: PM Modi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 04, 2023
Nepal Army Continues Search And Rescue Operations In Earthquake Affected Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 04, 2023
CoAS General Sharma Returned Home Completing China Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 04, 2023
PM Dahal Reached To Jajarkot With A Medical Team By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 04, 2023
Earthquake Update: 128 People Killed In Rukum West And Jajarkot, Hundreds Injured By Agencies Nov 04, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 03, August.18,2023 (Bhadra,01. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75