Nepal Electricity Authority Restored Electricity In Earthquake Affected Areas

The Nepal Electricity Authority has restored electricity to other places in Jajarkot and Rukum Paschim except where the houses were destroyed by the earthquake. Due to the damage to the poles and lines due to the earthquake, the electricity supply was stopped in that area. The team deployed by the authority repaired the lines and poles and restored the electricity after 10 am.

Shambhu Kusiyat Yadav, head of Karnali Regional Office, Surkhet, said that the line of hospitals had been restored initially. Yadav mentioned that the rescue work is going on where the houses have been destroyed and the power supply has been cut off as there will be more accidents in such a situation. He said that the line was cut only in the area where many houses were destroyed and electricity was being supplied regularly to other places.