FNCCI President Dhakal Urges Businessmen In Asia And Pacific Region To Invest In Nepal

FNCCI President Chandra Prasad Dhakal has urged the business leaders of the Asia Pacific region to invest in Nepal as the country has robust potential in all sectors.

He said so while addressing the 37th CACCI conference that began here today.

"One of the rapidly growing economies and our neighbor, Bangladesh, is another potential market for Nepal's hydroelectricity. I would like to invite the private sector of Asia-Pacific to explore potential of investment and collaboration in the energy sector of Nepal," said the FNCCI president.

Nepal has always been a popular destination for international tourists. Being the land of highest mountains of the world, including Mt. Everest, we aspire to host more tourists from the Asia-Pacific region. In our effort to establish better connectivity with the world, we have invested in important for tourism infrastructure, including world-class hotels and airports. There is a huge potential for investment in cable cars, luxury hotels and resorts, theme parks, hill stations, and much more, he said.

The theme of the conference is "Chambers of Commerce -Helping Businesses Get SET for the Future" which focuses on three important aspects: Sustainability, Entrepreneurship, and Trade.

Situated between two economic powerhouses, India and China, Nepal holds a strategic position at the heart of Asia Pacific region. We strongly believe that this conference will serve as an important platform for business networking, exploring investment opportunities, and exchanging valuable ideas, said FNCCI president Dhakal

Referring to the great earthquake in 2025 and the COVID-19 pandemic, he said Nepal's people and economy have been showing their strength to bounce back from major natural disasters and global economic shocks.

We have robust foreign exchange reserves and a positive balance of payments. Our banking sector has sufficient liquidity to lend to the private sector, he said.

Nepal's energy sector is rich and growing. We have a huge market in our doorsteps. India's recent decision to include imported hydroelectricity from Nepal under its renewable energy count will further increase market in India. Being abundant in hydroelectricity, Nepal is well positioned to utilize clean and renewable energy for the sustainable economic development, he said

He urged the business leader to explore investment opportunities in the tourism sector of Nepal, saying that Tribhuwan International Airport in Kathmandu has recently been upgraded. Two more international airports have been set up, one in Lumbini where Shakyamuni Buddha was born, and another in Pokhara, a famous tourist destination of lake and mountain attractions.

Manufacturing, Agro-processing, ICT, pharmaceuticals, herbs and herbal sectors, are some other sectors that have a huge prospect in Nepal.

Multinational companies operating in Nepal, are enjoying excellent returns on their investments, he made a point.

Nepal enjoys duty-free market access to India, China, EU and other developed nations. Nepal aspires to establish wider connectivity, physically and digitally, with South Asia, Asia Pacific region, and beyond. We aspire for rapid growth through digital economy, ICT, light manufacturing, value chain integration with the world, and boosting exports, he said.

With all these potentials Nepal offers, I would like to request you all to explore Nepal's potential during the conference sessions. FNCCI, representing the private sector of Nepal, assures of our utmost support to you all business leaders to explore business opportunities and remedy any obstacles you face in Nepal, said the FNCCI president.