Lok Raj Baral’s New Book Monarchy to Republic Unveiled

At a time when the issue of revival of monarchy is being debated politically, Professor Dr. Lok Raj Baral, a die-hard republican, has published a book, Monarchy to Republic. He argued that monarchy is now the part of history and republic is the part of life now.

Former President Dr. Ram Baran Yadav and former Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai jointly released a book titled "Nepal From Monarchy to Republic", written by Lok Raj Baral, during a function in Kathmandu.

Additionally, three generations of Professor Baral's students, namely Krishna Khanal, Krishna Hatthecchu, and Dr. India Adhikari, and Madhesh activist Tula Narayan Shah, attended the book unveiling.

Conducted by Madhak Maharjan from Mandala Book Point, Former President Dr. Yadav encourages the young Nepalese to read Professor Baral's book to understand Nepal's political evolution and history.

Dr. Bhattarai emphasizes the book's importance and shares that it is so captivating that a reader can finish it in one sitting. Professor Baral, a renowned political scientist of the region, offers a comprehensive account of Nepal's transition from monarchy to republic.

Highlighting important aspects of the book, Professor Khanal expressed that it is a concise and credible source for students and scholars interested in understanding Nepal's political evolution.

Professor Krishna Hathechhu also lauded the book as a valuable resource for gaining insights into the ups and downs of Nepal's political history.

Dr. Indra Adhikari, a young political scientist, stated that this book serves as an eye-opening resource for the younger generation of Nepal to comprehend the significant political occurrences of the past two centuries.

Tulanarayan Shah, a Madhesh activist, noted that Professor Baral has provided an impartial description of the major political events of Nepal in a concise manner.

Large numbers of individuals from diverse backgrounds attended Professor Baral's presentation where he discussed his book, which he began writing five months ago. During the presentation, Professor Baral mentioned that Madhav Maharjan, proprietor of Mandela Book Point, frequently encouraged him to pen this work.

In his introductory statements, Maharjan noted that amongst the many works authored by Professor Baral, this latest publication provides essential information within a concise format.

Rupa Publication has released the book and it is currently available for purchase.