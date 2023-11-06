Pokharel Is Appointed As Deputy CEO Of Global IME Bank

Pokharel Is Appointed As Deputy CEO Of Global IME Bank

Nov. 6, 2023, 12:39 p.m.

Global IME Bank has appointed Suman Pokharel as its Deputy Chief Executive Officer. Pokharel was named the bank's deputy chief executive officer during the board of directors meeting on Sunday.

Pokharel has worked in the banking and finance industries for more than 20 years. Pokharel was formerly the senior vice president of IME Group.

He gained his reputation as a competent manager by acting as a very effective and proactive leader in the long-term business planning, strategy creation, and implementation of financial institutions.

He was the Chief Executive Officer of IME Limited, the first remittance company in Nepal, and he was instrumental in growing the business.

The newly appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Pokharel, expressed his gratitude for the chance to return to Nepal's biggest bank and promised to do his part to further strengthen it.

IME Bank Global is the nation's first private commercial bank, operating a branch network across 77 districts. More than 1,100 service centers, comprising 350 branches, 369 ATMs, 322 branchless banking services, 66 extension and revenue collection counters, and 3 international representative offices, enable the bank to serve more than 45 million customers.

