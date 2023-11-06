Weather Forecast: Light Snow Fall And Light Rain Is Likely In Hilly And Mountain Regions

Nov. 6, 2023, 7:21 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Karnali Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

