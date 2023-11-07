IME Group Hands Over Cheque Of Rs 15 Million To PM Disaster Relief Fund

IME Group Hands Over Cheque Of Rs 15 Million To PM Disaster Relief Fund

Nov. 7, 2023, 2:04 p.m.

Chairman of IME Group and the Global IME Bank, Chandra Prasad Dhakal today handed a cheque for Rs 15 million to Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.

The amount is provided as relief to the earthquake-affected people of Jajarkot and Rukum Paschim. It is the monetary assistance to the earthquake victims announced on behalf the companies promoted by the IME Group and the IME Foundation.

Finance Minister Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat and Chief Secretary Dr Baikuntha Aryal were also present on the occasion.

The IME Group and IME Foundation have also pledged to provide additional relief assistance to the earthquake survivors, it is said. (RSS)

