EU Provides Support To Earthquake Victims

The European Union (EU) contributes EUR 200,000 to the ongoing emergency response to earthquake in Jajarkot and West-Rukum of Nepal.
A devastating earthquake struck western Nepal last Friday. It claimed 153 lives, injured over 330, and forced thousands to sleep outside in freezing temperatures.
