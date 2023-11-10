NIMB Has Decided To Donate Rs. 5 Million Assistance For Earthquake Victims

NIMB Has Decided To Donate Rs. 5 Million Assistance For Earthquake Victims

Nov. 10, 2023, 2 p.m.

Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited (NIMB) is going to help the earthquake-affected areas of Jajarkot and West-Rukukum districts.

In the meeting of the bank's board of directors, the decision has been taken to provide Rs. 5 million to help the earthquake victims. The bank said that the amount will be deposited in the Prime Minister's Disaster Relief Fund.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NPEA Announced Launching Of Agora With Suport From UNCDF
Nov 10, 2023
SAWTEE Organized A Workshop To Discuss Nepal-China Trade, Prospects And Challenges
Nov 10, 2023
Secretary General Of SAARC Calls On The Foreign Minister Of Nepal
Nov 10, 2023
Russian Volunteer Medial Team In Nepal To Provide Medical Care
Nov 10, 2023
India Handed Over Third Trenches Of Relief Materials To Earthquake Victims
Nov 10, 2023

