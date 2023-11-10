NIMB Has Decided To Donate Rs. 5 Million Assistance For Earthquake Victims

Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited (NIMB) is going to help the earthquake-affected areas of Jajarkot and West-Rukukum districts.
In the meeting of the bank's board of directors, the decision has been taken to provide Rs. 5 million to help the earthquake victims. The bank said that the amount will be deposited in the Prime Minister's Disaster Relief Fund.
