Inflation Decreases Slightly To 7.50 Per Cent

The consumer price inflation has dropped mildly to 7.50 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal year from 8.19 per cent recorded in the previous month.

According to the Current Economic and Financial Situation data of the first quarter published by Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) today, CPI index-based inflation slid down to 7.50 per cent in November, where it was recorded 8.19 per cent in the September report and 7.52 per cent in the August report.