Korea Provided Humanitarian Assistance To Earthquake Affected People Of Jajarkot And West Rukum

Nov. 11, 2023, 4:10 p.m.

The Government of the Republic of Korea has decided to provide USD 300,000 worth of humanitarian assistance to help people of Nepal affected by the earthquake in Karnali.

The Korean government hopes that this assistance will help swiftly bring stability to lives of the people of Nepal and help recover areas affected by the earthquake.

Korean President and Foreign Minister already sent the condolence letter regarding Jajarkot Earthquake to their counterparts of Nepal.

