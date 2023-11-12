Kukur Tihar 2023: Second Day Of Deepawali

The second day of the Tihar festival is Kukur Tihar in Nepal also known as Dog Tihar. On this day, Nepali worship Dogs for their loyalty towards human beings. People put Tika, and calendula garlands and offer their favorite meals at this Dog Festival in Nepal.

Hindus believe that dog is the messenger of Yamaraj - the God of death - and by keeping the dogs in good humour they will be able to appease Yamaraj himself.

The festival, which shares some traditions with Diwali in India, also celebrates cows and crows.

It is not just beloved pets who are involved in the celebrations. Stray dogs are honoured on the day too.

Tihar is also called Deepavali or the festival of lights.

Throughout this festival, people in Nepal clean their houses and courtyards; light up lamps and pray to Laxmi - the Goddess of Wealth - urging her to visit their houses and bless them.

The dog festival in Nepal is famous around the world, mostly in Western society as this shows the respect and bond between dogs & human beings.

Nepal Police, too do the same kinds of the ceremony on this day of the Tihar festival as dogs contribute a lot during the investigation and bring security to our society.

On the other side, The dog (Kukur) Tihar is also known as Khicha Puja which is celebrated by Newars (Local people of Kathmandu Valley).

There are certain reasons why people celebrate Kukur Tihar in Nepal. Some of the reason includes:

On the day of Kukur Tihar, people worship and honor dogs because the dog is an animal that is considered to be a loyal and helpful companion.

It is believed that dogs are the protector of the family and guardians of the home.

Kukur Tihar is also a day for people to show their gratitude towards the dogs that are recruited in the police force.

In Nepal, dogs in the police force are highly respected and appreciated for their service to the community.

It is a day when people celebrate the bond/friendship between humans and animals.