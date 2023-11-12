Lakshmi Puja Or Diwali Puja 2023: Significant And Importance

On the day of Diwali, people should get up early in the morning and pay tribute to their ancestors and worship family gods. Being Amavasya day, people also perform Shradh for their ancestors. Traditionally, most Puja are performed after keeping a day long fast. Hence, the devotees of Goddess Lakshmi observe a day long fast on the day of Lakshmi Puja. As the Amabasya begins at 2 PM, it is better to start performing puja after that.

Laxmi Puja is being observed this evening by worshipping Laxmi, the goddess of wealth, affluence, and prosperity, with devotion. On this day, people clean their houses and surrounding, illuminate their homes, and light butter lamps to 'invite' the goddess to their homes, in the belief that the goddess Laxmi detests the house which is unclean and untidy.

The night of Laxmi Puja is also known as Sukha Ratri, meaning the night of happiness as it is believed that Goddess Laxmi comes to reside in the house on this special night.

To 'welcome' the goddess in the house, devotees make the footprint signs from their courtyard up to the main altar. In the evening of Laxmi Puja, troupes of teenage girls from the neighbourhood sing 'bhailo' songs amidst dancing and merriment.

Lakshmi Puja Preparations

Most Hindu families decorate their homes and offices with marigold flowers and Ashoka, mango and banana leaves on the day of Lakshmi Puja. It is considered auspicious to keep Mangalik Kalash covered with unpeeled coconut at both side of the main entrance of the home.

For Lakshmi Puja preparations, one should keep a red cloth at the right hand side on a raised platform and install idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on it after adorning them with silk clothes and jewellery. After this, one should keep a white cloth at the left hand side on a raised platform for installing Navgraha gods. One should prepare nine slots of Akshata (unbroken rice) for installing Navgraha on the white cloth and prepare sixteen slots of wheat or wheat flour on the red cloth. One should perform Lakshmi Puja with full rituals as described on Lakshmi Puja Vidhi.

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat

On Diwali, Lakshmi Puja should be done during Pradosh Kaal which starts after sunset and approximately lasts for 2 hours and 24 minutes. Some sources propose Mahanishita Kaal also to perform Lakshmi Puja. In our opinion Mahanishita Kaal is best suited for Tantrik community and practicing Pandits who know the best about Lakshmi Puja during this special time. For common people we propose Pradosh Kaal Muhurat.

We don't advise to choose Choghadiya Muhurat to perform Lakshmi Puja as those Muhurtas are good only for travelling. The best time for Lakshmi Puja is during Pradosh Kaal when Sthir Lagna prevails. Sthir means fixed i.e. not moveable. If Lakshmi Puja is done during Sthir Lagna, Lakshmiji will stay in your home; hence this time is the best for Lakshmi Pujan. Vrishabha Lagna is considered as Sthir and mostly overlaps with Pradosh Kaal during Diwali festivity.

We provide exact window for Lakshmi Puja. Our Muhurat times contain Pradosh Kaal and Sthir Lagna while Amavasya is prevailing. We provide Muhurat based on location, hence you should select your city first before noting down Shubh Lakshmi Puja timings.

Many communities especially Gujarati businessmen do Chopda Pujan during Diwali Puja. During Chopda Puja new account books are inaugurated in presence of Goddess Lakshmi to seek Her blessing for the next financial year. Diwali Puja is also known as Deepavali Puja and Lakshmi Ganesh Pujan.

Traditionally falling on the third day of the Tihar festival, this year it coincides with the second day of Tihar, along with Narak Chaturdashi and the Kukur Tihar, the festival dedicated to the worship of dogs.

The five-day Tihar, also known as the Yamapanchak, commenced on Saturday.

The bhailo troupes visit house to house in the neighbourhood performing the bhailo cultural songs and dance. In return, the house-owners, especially mothers, give them various presents like paddy, rice grain, flower garlands, money, and 'sel roti', a special delicacy cooked in ghee.

It is believed the house-owner is bestowed with blessings from the goddess by presenting the donation to these bhailo troupes. Night illumination is carried out at homes by lighting electric lights and butter lamps. Some people also worship the cow in the morning on Laxmi Puja in accordance with their family tradition. (RSS)