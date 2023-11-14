Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy in Gandaki, Koshi And Bagmati Provinces

Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy in Gandaki, Koshi And Bagmati Provinces

Nov. 14, 2023, 8:36 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions and mainly fair in the rest of the country.There is a possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province and mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province. Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly cloudy in Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki Provinces and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

