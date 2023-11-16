EU Provides Euro 2 Million In Humanitarian Aid for Nepal

Following the earthquake that struck Nepal earlier this month, the EU has approved a €2 million aid package to bring relief to the most affected people. It will help provide shelter, access to clean water and sanitation, and health care, among other services.

The support package includes €600,000 to support the work of humanitarian partners already providing assistance in affected areas.

In addition, €200,000 have been allocated to the Nepalese Red Cross Society, via the Disaster Response Emergency Fund (DREF) of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Complementing the financial contribution, the EU will mobilize in-kind assistance from its European Humanitarian Response Capacity (EHRC), worth €1.2 million.

This will include tents and winterization kits that will be sent from the EU’s stockpile in Kuala Lumpur, to address the crucial shelter needs of vulnerable families whose homes were destroyed.

Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management: “Nepalese people have once again been hit by a deadly earthquake. As in previous disasters, the EU stays ready to help those most in need. This new aid package will bring shelter to people that have lost their homes, so they can be prepared to face the upcoming winter, while helping with other pressing needs.”

This new funding comes in addition to the €2 million already allocated to Nepal at the start of this year, with the goal of responding to natural hazards and to strengthen disaster preparedness.

Thanks to this program, EU partners have been able to immediately assist in the response, supporting health and coordination at the provincial level.