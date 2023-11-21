Government Distributed First Tranche Of Quake Relief Amount Of Rs. 1.41 Billion In Five Districts

Government Distributed First tranche of quake relief amount of Rs. 1.41 billion in five districts

Nov. 21, 2023, 8:14 a.m.

The government has released the first installment of funds for the construction of temporary housing in the earthquake-affected five districts.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) has said that the first installment has been disbursed on Monday to the District Disaster Management Committees which run under the Chief District Officers.

According to the Authority, the amount was disbursed on Monday in the name of the respective district administration offices.

A total of Rs. 1.41 billion has been disbursed for Jajarkot, Rukum West, Bajhang, Bajura, and Salyan

districts. Of them, Rs. 500 million each was disbursed in Jajarkot and Rukum West, Rs. 250 million for Bajhang, 140 million for Bajura and Rs. 20 million

for Salyan.

The Authority has sent the notification about the release of the amount to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Anil Pokhrel, CEO of the Authority said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs Narayan Kaji Shrestha instructed the Authority to disburse the first installment to be provided by the federal government to the earthquake affected families.

Agencies

