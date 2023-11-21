Himalayan Glaciers In Nepal Show Rapid Melting: PM Prachanda

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal stated that Nepal will make a formal request for the prompt and full delivery of the funding agreement, which has been announced twice, for adaptation as a grant. He notes that the rising temperatures have resulted in rapid melting of the Himalayan glaciers in Nepal.

At a climate summit in Nepal following the inauguration, Prime Minister Prachanda stated that the country is highly susceptible to the impacts of climate change. He noted that several issues are emerging due to the shifting climate, including significant changes in the type, amount, and timing of monsoon rains, increases in temperature and precipitation fluctuations, a surge in natural disasters, and a rise in extreme incidents.

"Next week marks the commencement of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28), which the Nepali delegation, led by PM Prachanda, will attend. The delegation will attempt to persuade wealthy and developed nations to uphold their commitments of reducing the escalation of global temperatures during the summit."

Earlier, Prime Minister Prachanda revealed the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) 2021-2050 and the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) Implementation Plan.

According to the Prime Minister, "These plans, which were recently unveiled under the Paris Agreement, will provide even more assistance." "To address the impacts of climate change, collaboration between leadership, development partners, and stakeholders at the local, state, and national levels is crucial for implementing our prepared national policies, plans, and programs for climate change adaptation and mitigation," stated Prime Minister Prachadna.

He mentioned that Nepal will strongly advocate for the prompt and full execution of the pledge to provide adaptation funding twice announced as a grant. Already during the preliminary discussions for COP-28, I clearly expressed that Nepal would not beg this time, but would assertively demand what is due. Consequently, relevant documents and presentations from both government and non-government sectors will be suitably prepared. As far as I can tell, the documents are being prepared objectively with clear, concise, and necessary information presented in simple sentences. Quotes are clearly marked and filler words are avoided.

"I also cordially invite national and international associations and organizations to focus their support on the programs in the National Adaptation Plan and the National Determined Contribution Implementation Plan, incorporating our needs and priorities."

"At my invitation, UN Secretary General António Guterres' recent visit to Nepal highlighted the challenges the country faces as a result of climate change, including the rapid occurrence of avalanches in the Himalayas, loss of biodiversity, and impacts on livelihoods. This visit aimed to increase access to climate finance and hold stakeholders accountable for climate justice, garnering attention from the global community."

According to him, Nepal is experiencing the effects of climate change such as the melting of glacier lakes and explosions in the Himalayan region, landslides and drought in the Hilly region, and flooding and inundation in the Terai region. The studies have shown that due to the increase in temperature, two-thirds of the ice storage in the Himalayas of this region will melt.

The Prime Minister stated that global warming has a significant impact on sectors that play a vital role in the country's economy, such as agriculture, water resources, tourism, and food and water security.

The climate crisis and associated risks are likely to escalate in the future as a result of declining economic and social conditions, impacts on people's livelihoods, and growing concerns related to health and food security.

Minister of Forest and Environment Birendra Prasad Mahato and secretary Deepak Kumar Khala also highlighted the importance of summit and preparation made by Nepal.

United Nations Resident Coordinator to Nepal Hanaa Singer-Hamdy also highlighted the implications of glacier melting in Nepal referring the recent visit of UN Secretary General. Ambassador of United Arab Emirates said that his country will raise the issue of climate change strongly during the summit.