Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy Of Hilly Regions Of Koshi,Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces

Nov. 21, 2023, 7:58 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province .

There will be partly cloudy in Lumbini Province, along with the hilly regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight .

