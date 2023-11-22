Judicial Council Picked Six For Supreme Court Justice

A meeting of the Judicial Council held on Tuesday has recommended the name of six individuals to be appointed to the vacant post of Justices at the Supreme Court.

The meeting held under chairmanship of Chief Justice Bishwombhar Prasad Shrestha recommended judges of High Court—Saranga Subedi, Abdul Aziz Musalman, Mahesh Sharma Poudel and Tek Prasad Dhungana and senior advocates—Sunil Kumar Pokharel and Bal Krishna Dhakal to be appointed as the new justice of the apex court, shared Spokesperson of the Judicial Council, Man Bahadur Karki .

Similarly, the meeting also recommended for the appointment of chief judge at the High Courts. Lohit Chandra Sah has been recommended as the chief judge at High Court Surkhet, Madhav Prasad Pokharel at High Court Pokhara, Ramesh Prasad Bhandari at High Court Biratnagar, Shreekant Poudel at High Court Janakpur, Nityananda Pandey at High Court Tulasipur and Shanti Singh Thapa at High Court Dipayal. (RSS)