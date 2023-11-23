Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas And Mainly Fair In The Rest

Nov. 23, 2023, 8:28 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. There are Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country . There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

