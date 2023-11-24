Japan Hands Over The Maternity And Children’s Clinic In Ilam District

Japan Hands Over The Maternity And Children’s Clinic In Ilam District

Nov. 24, 2023, 7:34 p.m.

The handover ceremony of the Maternity and Children’s Clinic supported by the Government of Japan to Suryodaya Municipality, Ilam District was held today.

KIKUTA Yutaka, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, attended the ceremony. Under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Government of Japan, the project to construct the Maternity and Children’s Clinic was supported with USD 84,277 (approximately NPR 9.2 million).

Japanese ambassador hands over cliinc .jpeg

On this occasion, Ambassador Kikuta congratulated and expressed his appreciation for the efforts of all those involved in the project. He emphasized that the project will be a great help to the people in providing adequate health services in the areas. He also expressed his hope that this support will contribute significantly not only to local health care, but also to the development of the community.

The project aims to improve the quality of health services for the people of Fikkal and its neighboring areas in Suryodaya Municipality by constructing a new maternity and pediatric clinic.

In this area, it was a serious problem that there were no clinics and people had to walk two hours to the nearest health center. Suryodaya Municipality applied for the GGP supported by the Government of Japan to solve the problem, and the clinic has already been in its operation since March this year under the management of the municipality.

Japan ambassador Nepal 3.jpeg

The Embassy hopes that this project will contribute to the better health services for the residents and further deepen the friendship between the people of Japan and Nepal. GGP was established to implement projects that directly benefit people at the grassroots level for the socio-economic development of communities. Since 1991, over 200 GGP projects have been implemented in Nepal.

