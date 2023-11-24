Nepal, Qatar Bilateral Meeting Held

The Qatari delegation led by Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, held a bilateral meeting with the Foreign Secretary, Bharat Raj Paudyal at his office earlier in the morning.

Both sides reviewed all aspects of bilateral relations.While expressing satisfaction on the progress made in different sectors, the Foreign Secretary requested for enlisting Nepal in the skilled category for labour supply to Qatar, provide special access to Nepali products in Qatari markets and extend development cooperation through Qatar Fund for Development.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar and his delegation left for Doha this evening after completingthe two-day official visit to Nepal. Foreign Secretary, Paudyal and other senior officials of the Ministry bade farewell to the dignitaries at the Tribhuvan International Airport.