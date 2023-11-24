Npela-Inida Joint Military Training Excerise Surya Kiran Begin Today

Nepali Army Troops To Participate In Joint Training Exercise With Indian Army

Nov. 24, 2023, 12:37 p.m.

The joint training exercise "SURYA KIRAN-XVII" of Nepali Army and Indian Army is starting from 24 November 2023 in Pithoragarh, India. The Nepalese army team that will participate in the exercise, which will be attended by the battalion level forces of both countries, has left for that direction on November 22, 2023.

This is the 17th edition of the joint exercise Surya Kiran, which has been held alternately in Nepal and India since 2010. Last year, its 16th edition was conducted at Saljhandi in Rupandehi district from 16 December 2022 to 29 December. Joint exercise of this year will be conducted under the leadership of Colonel Subas K.C. 334 people will participate under the leadership of Nepali Army Colonel KC.

The forces participating in the joint exercise, which will be conducted until December 7,2023, will conduct practical exercises related to forest warfare, including disaster management, counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism.

The Nepali Army believes that this edition of Exercise Surya Kiran, which is organized with the aim of conducting training focusing on counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism, enhancing the interoperability of the forces and disaster management, will strengthen the years-old mutual relationship between the two countries as well as increase the mutual understanding between the armies of the two countries.

