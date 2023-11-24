Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall Is Likely In High Hilly Regions of Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces

Nov. 24, 2023, 8:31 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of the country. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country . There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

