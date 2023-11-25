Nimsdai Awarded ISPO Cup In Recognition Of Career And Charity Work At The German Sustainability Awards

Ground-breaking mountaineer Nimsdai “Nims” Purja receives the ISPO Cup Award in Dusseldorf, Germany. Born in Chitwan, Nepal, Nimsdai is the ground-breaking mountaineer who climbed all 14 of the world’s ‘Death Zone’ peaks over 8,000m in just 6 months and 6 days. He led the first winter ascent of the ‘Savage Mountain’ K2, summitting without oxygen. Nimsdai is a Global Goodwill Ambassador for Nepal Tourism and founder of the charitable Nimsdai Foundation.

The German Sustainability Awards (GSA) are the largest European awards for ecology and social commitment to sustainability. This year, for the first time the GSA is honouring role models for sustainability in Sport. The ISPO Cup Award was presented to Nimsdai for his achievements on the Big Mountains and for his charity work through the Nimsdai Foundation.

On receiving the accolade Nimsdai said: “I feel very humble and grateful. The Foundation was set up to give back. To help those in need across all the Big Mountain communities. Projects like the Big Mountain Clean Up aim to protect the sacred mountains for the next generation by helping to removing the waste that has built up over decades, and by making the mountain safer by removing old ropes, which pose a danger to climbers.

“But Nimsdai Foundation does more than just this, it helps with emergency funds like the current Nepal Earthquake Appeal and previous Pakistan Flood Appeal – helping to get vital support to those that need it on the ground via our in-country networks. The Foundation also helped the guiding community with grants during the Pandemic to help them survive the loss of tourism while the world was in lockdown. It also helps with educational projects and providing schooling and helps to get veterans into the mountain as a rehabilitative force for good.

“Our next big project is already in the works, a Porters Lodge at Lobuche, Nepal. Porters are the unsung heroes of the mountains, carrying bags, gear and supplies up and down the trails. The Porters Lodge will be specially designed, providing somewhere to rest for the night, as well as a community hub with a café for trekkers, Sherpas and Porters to use.

“We believe that by doing our bit, and working together, we can create positive change. We only have one home, the Earth. To achieve our big plans, we need like-minded individuals and corporate game changers to work with us. Nothing is impossible when we work together.”

The award was handed out during the Awards in Dusseldorf on Friday November 24th. Among those attending the event were Nancy Faeser the German Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser, Former F1 racing driver Sebastian Vettel, Former swimmer and Olympic champion Britta Steffen, Ski racing legend Christian Neureuther, big wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner, former boxer Regina Halmich and Singer / Song writer Zoe Wees.