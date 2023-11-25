Sabita Upreti Chosen For International Women of Courage Award

Upreti, a social activist who focuses on aiding children with autism, will receive the award at the 13th International Human Rights Summit taking place in New Delhi, India on December 10, coinciding with the United Nations International Human Rights Day.

Upreti has been awarded for her tireless and selfless work in promoting human rights, peace, compassion, and multifaceted humanitarian services. Additionally, she inspires younger generations to engage in social services.

Women from around the world who have taken significant risks and made sacrifices while advocating for peace, justice, human rights, gender equality, and women's empowerment, as well as children's rights, are eligible for this award. This award is the most prestigious recognition granted by the Human Rights Council for human rights advocacy.

Sabita Upreti has devoted 13 years to supporting children with autism by founding and operating the Special School and Rehabilitation Center (SSDRC). The SSDRC currently maintains branches in Narefant, Gothatar, and Bhaktapur, all located in Tatli within the city of Kathmandu. Unfortunately, at present, 60 children and teenagers in these areas are not receiving the specialized education and therapy services they require.

While on the job in the field, Savita was inspired to work in the service of children with autism after witnessing the dire situation of those restrained with chains and ropes at home. Upreti has received the Janaseva Shri Medal for social service from the Government of Nepal, along with the National Youth Talent Award for social service and education from the Ministry of Youth and Sports.