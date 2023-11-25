Vijayakumar Shah Honored As The Highest Tax Payer

Vijayakumar Shah, founder chairman of Jawalakhel Group of Industries, has again become the highest paid person. The Internal Revenue Department has honored him for paying the highest amount of tax on an individual basis. He was honored on Thursday, November 23, the last day of the Department's Tax Day weekly program.

He has become the highest tax payer in recent times. Earlier, he had surpassed Siddharth Rana, who has been honored for paying the highest income tax for 6 consecutive years after paying the highest tax in the financial year 2017-018. Since then Shah has held his ground except once.

On the occasion of National Tax Day 2080, the Internal Revenue Department honored various organizations, companies and individuals for paying the highest amount of tax. Shah was also honored at the same time.

Jawalakhel Group of Industries includes companies such as Jawalakhel Distillery, Himalayan Distillery, Raj Brewery, Asian and Vijay Distillery.

Ruslan Vodka, Golden Oak and Warsteiner Beer are being produced from this company of Shah.