Vijayakumar Shah Honored As The Highest Tax Payer

Vijayakumar Shah Honored As The Highest Tax Payer

Nov. 25, 2023, 8:49 a.m.

Vijayakumar Shah, founder chairman of Jawalakhel Group of Industries, has again become the highest paid person. The Internal Revenue Department has honored him for paying the highest amount of tax on an individual basis. He was honored on Thursday, November 23, the last day of the Department's Tax Day weekly program.

He has become the highest tax payer in recent times. Earlier, he had surpassed Siddharth Rana, who has been honored for paying the highest income tax for 6 consecutive years after paying the highest tax in the financial year 2017-018. Since then Shah has held his ground except once.

On the occasion of National Tax Day 2080, the Internal Revenue Department honored various organizations, companies and individuals for paying the highest amount of tax. Shah was also honored at the same time.

Jawalakhel Group of Industries includes companies such as Jawalakhel Distillery, Himalayan Distillery, Raj Brewery, Asian and Vijay Distillery.

Ruslan Vodka, Golden Oak and Warsteiner Beer are being produced from this company of Shah.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Norway Provides Support To UNESCO And UNICEF To Build a Climate Smart, Green and Resilient Education System in Nepal
Nov 25, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces
Nov 25, 2023
Nepal, Qatar Bilateral Meeting Held
Nov 24, 2023
PM Prachanda Meets Qatar Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs
Nov 24, 2023
Japan Hands Over The Maternity And Children’s Clinic In Ilam District
Nov 24, 2023

More on Economy

NEA Exported Worth Of Rs.12.5 Billion Electricity To India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 8 minutes ago
Global IME Bank Becomes Highest Taxpayer in Banking Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 18 hours ago
CCA Helps Nepal Achieve Climate Goals Through Electric Cooking. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 14 hours ago
MD Ghising Directed To Complete Construction Of Bahrabise Substation As Per Schedule By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 23 hours ago
Korala Check Point In Mustang Comes Into Operation By Agencies 1 week, 4 days ago
Kul Man Ghising, NEA Laxmi Puja And Era Of Light By Keshab Poudel 1 week, 4 days ago

The Latest

Norway Provides Support To UNESCO And UNICEF To Build a Climate Smart, Green and Resilient Education System in Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 25, 2023
13 Israelis, Including 4 Kids, Back In Israel After Held Hostage In Gaza For 49 Days By Agencies Nov 25, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 25, 2023
Nepal, Qatar Bilateral Meeting Held By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 24, 2023
PM Prachanda Meets Qatar Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 24, 2023
Japan Hands Over The Maternity And Children’s Clinic In Ilam District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 24, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 04, September.08,2023 (Bhadra,22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75