Parliamentary Hearing Committee Approves Bharat Raj Paudyal As Ambassador Designate To Canada

Bharatraj Paudyal's appointment as the designated ambassador to Canada, by the Cabinet, has been approved by the Parliamentary Hearing Committee.

On Sunday, the committee unanimously approved the government's proposal to appoint Paudyal as the ambassador to Canada. Previously, on November 1, the committee had called for a complaint against Poudyal.

Chairman Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, a senior committee member, announced the committee's unanimous approval of the proposed appointment of Ambassador Paudyal to Canada. He also disclosed two complaints against Paudyal

and reported the approval of the appointment of non-resident ambassadors for Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and Haiti, as well as permanent representatives of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

After obtaining approval from the parliamentary committee, the designation of the ambassador will proceed. The President appoints ambassadors only when he receives an agreemo approval from the Canadian government.