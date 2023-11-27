MoFA Organized A Program To Celebrate Centenary of Nepal-UK Friendship Treaty 1923

A special program was organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to commemorate the 100 years of Nepal-UnitedKingdom Friendship Treaty of 1923 at Hanuman Dhoka, Durbar Square, Kathmandu.

Narayan Prakash Saud, Minister for Foreign Affairs delivered his remarks highlighting the significance of the Treaty and its contribution to the bilateral relations between Nepal and the United Kingdom.

Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Nepal Rob Fenn also spoke on the importance of the Treaty in the bilateral relations.

The Keynote speaker of the program was historian Prof. Dr Tri Ratna Manandhar who delved into comprehensive discourse on the Treaty and highlighted the context and sequences of the agreement.

The Program commenced with welcome remarks by the Joint Secretary and head of Europe America Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ganesh Prasad Dhakalon behalf of the Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal.

A collection of rare photographs and documents related to the 1923 Treaty were also displayed during the Programme. Nepal Army band also played musical performance “NyauliBaaja” on the occasion.

The program was attended by the Members of the Federal Parliament, Ambassadors, diplomats, Chiefs of Armed Police Force and National Investigation Department, former foreign secretaries, former ambassadors, representatives from the media, among others.