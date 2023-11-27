Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Lumbini,Gandaki, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country . Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and hilly region of rest of the Provinces . Possibility of light to moderate snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and light snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of rest of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country . Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and hilly region of rest of the provinces. Possibility of light to moderate snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country tonight .