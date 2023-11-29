Israel Embassy Hosts Closed Screening And Survivor Testimony: Condemning HAMAS Attack On October 7

Nov. 29, 2023, 7:47 p.m.

The Embassy of Israel hosted a closed screening featuring 47 minutes of horrific video footage depicting the October 7 attack by HAMAS terrorists on Israel. Members of parliament, journalists, and policymakers were invited to witness evidence not previously shown by the media.

Dhan Bahadur Chaudhary, a survivor of the attack, began by lighting a candle and sharing his terrifying experience from the day of the attack at Kibbutz Alumim, near the Gaza border.

Dhan Bahadur Chaudhary Israel returnee telling story .jpg

Tragically, 10 Nepali students fell victim to the brutal actions of HAMAS terrorists. Bipin Joshi remains held hostage in an undisclosed location in the Gaza Strip, while six students survived the attack with various injuries.

The heinous attack on October 7 resulted in over 1,400 casualties, with 240 individuals taken hostage (155 still in captivity). This prompted Israel to declare war against Hamas, aiming to eradicate the extremist organization, ensure the security of civil society, and bring all hostages’ home.

Ambassador Goder emphasized, “October 7 serves as a stark reminder of the importance of values such as democracy, humanity, respect, and tolerance. Israel extends its hand of peace to all its neighbors committed to upholding these values.”

