A Sticker Visa Is Mandatory To Nepali Visiting Indonesia

Nov. 29, 2023, 9:15 p.m.

A sticker visa is mandatory for Nepalis visiting Indonesia, according to the Indonesian Embassy in Dhaka. The embassy cited challenges in processing e-visas through various agencies in Indonesia and Nepal as the reason for the new requirement.

In response, the embassy issued a circular recommending that all visa-related tasks be carried out through the unpaid consular office in Kathmandu, Indonesia.

Evaluating the errors in the e-visa application process, the embassy requests Nepalis not to apply for an e-visa when departing from Nepal to Indonesia.

Chandra Prasad Dhakal, Honorary Consul of Indonesia for Nepal, states that initiatives are being taken for visa on arrival when traveling from Nepal to Indonesia. He also informs that the embassy and the Indonesian government have implemented a new arrangement to further facilitate the existing process for the convenience of Nepali citizens.

