Japan Provides Grant For Construction Of Girls Hostel In Lalitpur District

Japanese Assistance for Construction of Girls Hostel At Shree Kali Devi Secondary School in Lalitpur District

Dec. 1, 2023, 4:35 p.m.

Kikuta Yutaka, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, signed a grant contract for the construction of a girls’ hostel at Shree Kali Devi Secondary School (SKDSS) in Lalitpur district with Amira Dali, President of Love Green Nepal and the recipient of the Imperial Decoration of Japan.

Japanese ambassdor signing .jpg

The signing ceremony was held at the Embassy of Japan in Kathmandu today. This project is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Government of Japan and includes a grant of USD 156,881 (approximately NPR 20.5 million).

SKDSS was established in 1962 and serves as the main educational institution for approximately 400 students in the southwestern part of Lalitpur and the nearby Makwanpur district.

However, some students are from remote areas and have to commute long distances or rent rooms to attend school. This situation has constituted a barrier to safe education and academic performance, especially for female students.

This project aims to provide a safe and educationally effective foundation by constructing a hostel for those female students who face challenges in attending the school. It will be managed by Love Green Nepal, the non-governmental organization which has been working in the fields of education, environment, agriculture, women empowerment, community development, etc. since 1991.

Japanese ambassdor and group photo.jpg

The Embassy of Japan believes that this project will contribute to the improvement and creation of a better educational environment for female students in Lalitpur and the nearby district. We also hope that this assistance will further strengthen the friendship between the people of Japan and Nepal including for generations.

GGP was established to implement projects that directly benefit people at the grassroots level for the socio-economic development of communities. Since 1991, over 200 GGP projects have been completed in Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal And World Bank Launched $ 103.84 Million Nepal Quality Health Systems Program
Dec 01, 2023
National Assembly Chair Timilsina Held Meeting With Australian Parliamentarian Speaker And President Of Senate
Dec 01, 2023
President Dhakal Invites UAE Investors To Invest In Hydro, Tourism, Agriculture, And ICT In Nepal
Dec 01, 2023
Prime Minsiter Prachanda Visited Nepalese Embassy In UAE
Dec 01, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Snow Fall Is Likely In Mountainous Areas Of Karnali, Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces
Dec 01, 2023

More on National

Nepal And World Bank Launched $ 103.84 Million Nepal Quality Health Systems Program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 5 minutes ago
National Assembly Chair Timilsina Held Meeting With Australian Parliamentarian Speaker And President Of Senate By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 16 minutes ago
PM Prachanda Arrived In Dubai To Attend COP28 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
Nepali Citizen Serving In Russian Army Died By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
Melamchi Water Supply Soon, Officials By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
A Sticker Visa Is Mandatory To Nepali Visiting Indonesia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago

The Latest

NEPAL-INDIA ELECTRICTY TRADE: Nepal’s Favor By A Correspondent Dec 01, 2023
President Dhakal Invites UAE Investors To Invest In Hydro, Tourism, Agriculture, And ICT In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 01, 2023
Prime Minsiter Prachanda Visited Nepalese Embassy In UAE By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 01, 2023
NOC Slashes Fuel Prices By Agencies Dec 01, 2023
UN Climate Conference Finalizes Operation Rules On Fund For Vulnerable Countries By Agencies Dec 01, 2023
Eight Israeli Hostages Freed From Gaza At End Of Seventh Day Of Truce By Agencies Dec 01, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 08, December.01,2023 (Mangishr,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75