Japan Provides Grant For Construction Of Girls Hostel In Lalitpur District

Kikuta Yutaka, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, signed a grant contract for the construction of a girls’ hostel at Shree Kali Devi Secondary School (SKDSS) in Lalitpur district with Amira Dali, President of Love Green Nepal and the recipient of the Imperial Decoration of Japan.

The signing ceremony was held at the Embassy of Japan in Kathmandu today. This project is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Government of Japan and includes a grant of USD 156,881 (approximately NPR 20.5 million).

SKDSS was established in 1962 and serves as the main educational institution for approximately 400 students in the southwestern part of Lalitpur and the nearby Makwanpur district.

However, some students are from remote areas and have to commute long distances or rent rooms to attend school. This situation has constituted a barrier to safe education and academic performance, especially for female students.

This project aims to provide a safe and educationally effective foundation by constructing a hostel for those female students who face challenges in attending the school. It will be managed by Love Green Nepal, the non-governmental organization which has been working in the fields of education, environment, agriculture, women empowerment, community development, etc. since 1991.

The Embassy of Japan believes that this project will contribute to the improvement and creation of a better educational environment for female students in Lalitpur and the nearby district. We also hope that this assistance will further strengthen the friendship between the people of Japan and Nepal including for generations.

GGP was established to implement projects that directly benefit people at the grassroots level for the socio-economic development of communities. Since 1991, over 200 GGP projects have been completed in Nepal.