National Assembly Chair Timilsina Held Meeting With Australian Parliamentarian Speaker And President Of Senate

Dec. 1, 2023, 9:31 a.m.

Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, Chairperson of the National Assembly of Nepal held a meeting with Senator the Sue Lines, President of the Senate and Milton Dick MP, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Australia togetherin Parliament House today.

They expressed their pleasure over the happily subsisting bilateral relationsas well as growing exchanges of high-level visits between Nepal and Australia. The Speaker Hon Milton Dick recalled his recent visit to Nepal and underlined the importance of such high-level visits to further consolidate bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, they exchanged their experience and views on the parliamentary functions and systems in federal set-up both in Australia and Nepal. Ambassador Kailash Raj Pokharel accompanied Chairperson during the meeting.

Chairperson, who arrived in Australia on 27 November 2023 on an official visit of Australia leading high-level delegation, met with Ben Franklin, president of Legislative Council and Greg Piper MP, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of NSW parliament as well as Ms Joy Burch,Speaker of Legislative Assembly of ACT parliament on 28 and 29 November respectively.

Chairperson is also scheduled to visit the Parliament of Victoria and meet Maree Edwards, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of the Parliament of Victoria on 1 December.

The other delegation members include the Chairperson of the National Muslim Commission, three Speakers and four Deputy-Speakers from seven provinces of Nepal, a member of National Inclusion Commission and officials from Federal Parliament of Nepal.

