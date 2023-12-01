NOC Slashes Fuel Prices

The Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has decreased the fuel prices effective from December 1.

Issuing a press statement today, the NOC has said that the price of diesel and kerosene has been reduced by Rs 4 per litre while the price of petrol by Rs 2 per litre adding that LP Gas is unchanged despite the NOC bears Rs 300 in loss per cylinder.

As per the new price list, per litre petrol will cost Rs 170 in the Kathmandu Valley, Pokhara and Doti, and diesel and kerosene in the three sites will cost Rs 160 per litre, according to the NOC. (RSS)