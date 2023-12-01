Weather Forecast: Light Snow Fall Is Likely In Mountainous Areas Of Karnali, Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces

Dec. 1, 2023, 8:07 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, Light rain is possible at one or two places of hilly region Koshi Province. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province and Madesh Province along with the hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country . Light rain is possible at one or two places of hilly region Koshi Province. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province .

There will be partly cloudy in Koshi Province and Madesh Province along with the hilly regions of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

