Weather Forecast: Possibilities Of Light Snow Fall In Gandaki And Koshi Provinces

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there are possibilities of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy in Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province. along with the hilly regions of Koshi province, Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Lumbini Province and hilly region of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province. Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province .

There will be generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province along with the hilly regions of Karnali Province. Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of the country. Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country tonight.