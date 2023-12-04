Weather Forecast: Possibilities Of Light Snow Fall In Gandaki And Koshi Provinces

Weather Forecast: Possibilities Of Light Snow Fall In Gandaki And Koshi Provinces

Dec. 4, 2023, 8:11 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there are possibilities of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy in Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province. along with the hilly regions of Koshi province, Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Lumbini Province and hilly region of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province. Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province .

There will be generally cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province along with the hilly regions of Karnali Province. Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of the country. Possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

USAID And The Government Of Nepal Launch Global Health Security Program
Dec 04, 2023
Nepal - Australia Joint Advisory Committee On Water Resource Management
Dec 04, 2023
ADB To Help Strengthen Climate Resilience In Hindu Kush Himalayas
Dec 04, 2023
PM Prachanda Returns Home After Attending COP 28
Dec 04, 2023
Nepal Is Highly Vulnerable To Disaster And Climate Change: PM Prachanda
Dec 03, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall In Mountains Of Koshi And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Possible In One Or Two Places Of Koshi Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Snow Fall Is Likely In Mountainous Areas Of Karnali, Koshi, Bagmati And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Lumbini, Madhesh and Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Chances Of Light Snowfall In High Hill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Bagmati, Karnali and Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

USAID And The Government Of Nepal Launch Global Health Security Program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 04, 2023
Nepal - Australia Joint Advisory Committee On Water Resource Management By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 04, 2023
ADB To Help Strengthen Climate Resilience In Hindu Kush Himalayas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 04, 2023
Nepal Is Included In The Priority List Of The Climate Finance: PM Prachanda By Agencies Dec 04, 2023
PM Prachanda Returns Home After Attending COP 28 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 04, 2023
IDF Chief Vows ‘No Less Powerful’ Campaign By Agencies Dec 04, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 08, December.01,2023 (Mangishr,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75