Citroen Is Impacting The EV Culture In Nepal

Citroen has recently introduced its new electric model, the Citroen eC3- a seamless fusion of French born and Made-in-India craftmanship. Standing out as the perfect mid-range option among the high and low-range alternatives, this compact SUV is shaping the landscape of sustainable transportation in Nepalese EV market.

Citroen is revolutionizing the Nepalese automotive landscape with the introduction of the Citroën ë-C3, which has won the 2023 World Urban Car of the Year at the 19th World Car Awards ceremony held at the New York Auto Show.The Citroen eC3 is swiftly becoming the epitome of a perfect mid-range electric ride, seamlessly blending cutting-edge technology with affordability. Its arrival has shifted market dynamics, offering a compelling choice for individuals seeking a reliable and efficient electric vehicle.

Range anxiety is one of the issues that are frequently tied to electric automobiles. But the Citroën eC3 allays those concerns. With the best-in-class range of 320 km (according to MIDC Cycle) on a single charge, you can enjoy long and uninterrupted drives through Nepal's picturesque routes with utmost comfort. Furthermore, you can charge the battery from 0% to 80% in just 56 minutes, offering convenience and flexibility.

The Citroen eC3 is powered by a 29.2 kWh battery, which leads the segment as the first to offer 100% DC fast charging and comes with a regenerative braking that effortlessly charges itself every time you apply a break. The fully automatic drive, featuring an advanced e-toggle and automatic gearbox, provides automatic control for a truly comfortable and silent driving experience. With an impressive power output of 42.5 kw, the Citroen eC3 delivers not just power, but also a thrilling and eco-conscious drive, leaving a minimal carbon footprint.

The Citroën C3 EV sets an unparalleled standard in safety with cutting edge features like ABS, ESP and multiple airbags. It boasts an appealing aesthetic that seamlessly blends style with sustainability. The spacious cabin and meticulously designed ergonomic seats guarantee a luxuriously comfortable ride for both the driver and passengers.

Inside the cabin, there is a thoughtfully designed happy space, built upon a rich history of over 100 years old legacy of innovation and comfort. The intuitive infotainment system, complete with a 26cm Citroen Connect Touchscreen display, wireless screen mirroring and seamless smartphone connectivity keeps you effortlessly entertained and connected on the go.

Beyond being a vehicle, the Citroen eC3 is a statement—embracing electric mobility and sustainable driving amid Nepal's breathtaking landscapes. It offers a battery warranty of 7 years or 140,000 km, vehicle warranty of 3 years or 125,000 km, and motor warranty of 5 years or 100,000 providing peace of mind for your electric driving experience.

Manohar Koirala, Executive Director, DD Security Service P. Ltd. says “When I switched to the Citroen eC3 from the petrol version. It was a game changer for me. Navigating the streets of Kathmandu has never been smoother and comfort was next level. One of the unexpected joys of going electric has been the cost savings. With the lower maintenance and charging costs, I've noticed a significant difference in my monthly expenses. Also, the positive reactions from friends and family have been encouraging.Beyond the practical benefits, driving an electric car in Kathmandu has become a statement. Every time I hit the road, I feel like I'm contributing to a greener, cleaner future for Kathmandu and beyond." Stories like these highlight the practical aspects of owning and driving the Citroen eC3.”

Beyond just cars, Citroen’s electric revolution addresses affordability by offering 20% down payment, with remaining 80% on bank loan in a competitive 9.49% interest rate. This makes the purchase not just an eco-conscious choice but also a smarter financial one as well.

As more customers embrace the electric wave, the long-term impact on the environment and the country's commitment to sustainability is set to soar to new heights. The Citroën eC3represents this commitment, offering a perfect fusion of sustainability, performance, and comfort with its impressive range, efficient charging, and advanced safety features, symbolizing innovation and progress in the automotive industry.