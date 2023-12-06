Operate Regular International Flights From Gautam Buddha Int'l Airport

Dec. 6, 2023, 8:28 a.m.

Operation of regular international flights from Bhairahawa-based Gautam Buddha International Airport has been demanded.

Submitting a memorandum to the Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), Pradeep Adhikari, today, a delegation of CAAN Lumbini Province demanded this.

Receiving the memo, Adhikari said CAAN would not leave any stone unturned for regular operation of international flights from the airport.

Meanwhile, on Monday, visiting the Nepal Representatives of the Asian Development Bank, the delegation put forth this demand.

The outgoing Chairperson of CAAN Lumbini Province, Sagar Adhikari, stressed that ADB's support for the regular operation of international flights at Gautam Buddha International Airport was necessary.

Similarly, the delegation has asked the Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Sudan Kirati, for the regular operation of international flights at the airport.

Tourism entrepreneurs have invested billions of rupees in the Bhairahawa and Lumbini areas for tourism infrastructures after the construction of Gautam Buddha International Airport and their investment has gone to waste due to lack of full operation of the airport. So the entrepreneurs have been demanding regular operation of international flights at the airport. (RSS)

