Ncell Says Collection Of Sale And Purchase Details Of Ncell Stakes Underway

Ncell Says Collection Of Sale And Purchase Details Of Ncell Stakes Underway

Dec. 7, 2023, 8:14 a.m.

Ncell Axiata Limited, a private mobile service provider based in Nepal, has said it was collecting documents about the sale and purchase of its share.

It has mentioned this in a letter sent to the Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA) after the telecommunications regulatory body sought details about the sale and purchase of its stake responding to widespread questions about the Malaysian company exiting Nepal operation by selling its majority stakes.

The NTA has received the response from the company, said the NTA Chairperson Purushottam Khanal in the meeting of the finance committee today. On December 1, 2023, the NTA wrote to Ncell seeking details of the sale and purchase of its shares and received a response from the company on December 5.

The process of collecting related documents was underway and it would be submitted to the respective body within the existing laws of Nepal, it said.

The NTA will launch further investigations if the sale and purchase of Ncell stakes is suspected, said Khanal in the meeting. The committee had sought a response from the NTA about arrears of over Rs 2.2 billion of the NTA. The arrears had to be recovered within three months from various nine telecommunication service providers.

A lawmaker from the Rastriya Swatantra Party Dr Swarnim Wagle demanded that the management of Ncell should be brought to the finance committee and inquired about the matter.

"The finance committee should write to the chief executive officer of Ncell Axiata Limited and its partner in Nepal inquiring about the matter. While talking about the investment conference in Nepal, the fact that a foreign company is exiting Nepal has risked the prestige of Nepal. This has spread a negative message to foreign investors aspiring to invest in Nepal," he said.

Other lawmakers Dipak Khadka, Biraj Bhakta Shrestha, Ganga Karki and Purna Bahadur Tamang demanded serious investigations into the matter. (RSS)

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Putin Hails ‘Friendly Relations’ On Rare Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE
Dec 07, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Some Parts Of Koshi Province
Dec 07, 2023
MECS – PEEDA Nepal 2023 Dissemination Workshop: Accelerating Electric Cooking Scale Up in Nepal: Global Learning from the MECS Program
Dec 06, 2023
ADB And World Bank Join Forces For Sustainable Development Of Nepal’s Hydropower Sector
Dec 06, 2023
Operate Regular International Flights From Gautam Buddha Int'l Airport
Dec 06, 2023

More on Economy

MECS – PEEDA Nepal 2023 Dissemination Workshop: Accelerating Electric Cooking Scale Up in Nepal: Global Learning from the MECS Program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 17 minutes ago
ADB And World Bank Join Forces For Sustainable Development Of Nepal’s Hydropower Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 28 minutes ago
Operate Regular International Flights From Gautam Buddha Int'l Airport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Citroen Is Impacting The EV Culture In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
ADB To Help Strengthen Climate Resilience In Hindu Kush Himalayas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 23 hours ago
Road Department’s Obstruction Halted The Work Of Undergrounding Electrical Wires: MD Kulman Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago

The Latest

Nepal Police Arrested 12 People For Sending Nepali Citizens To Recruit In Russian Army By Agencies Dec 07, 2023
Putin Hails ‘Friendly Relations’ On Rare Visits To Saudi Arabia, UAE By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 07, 2023
IDF Troops Fight In Central Khan Younis As Netanyahu Says Israel Closing In oO Sinwar By Agencies Dec 07, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely In Some Parts Of Koshi Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 07, 2023
Foreign Secretary Paudyal Retired, Sewa Lamasal Entrused Acting Secretary By Agencies Dec 06, 2023
InElam: Small Victories Toward Transformative Journeys: Overcoming Challenges for Sustainable Development in the Musahar Community By Keshab Poudel Dec 06, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 08, December.01,2023 (Mangishr,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 05, September.29,2023 (Ashoj,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75