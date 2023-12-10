Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Region Of Bagmati, Koshi And Gandaki

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there are possibilities of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and and mainly fair in rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province .