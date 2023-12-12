Himalaya Airlines Resumes Flight For Kathmandu-Chongqing-Kathmandu Sector

Himalaya Airlines, a joint venture between Nepal and China, is pleased to announce the relaunch of its highly anticipated Kathmandu-Chongqing-Kathmandu flight service, which commenced on December 12, 2023. This historic event marks a significant milestone in Himalaya Airlines' commitment to enhancing connectivity and promoting bilateral ties between Nepal and China.

The new Kathmandu-Chongqing-Kathmandu route will offer passengers seamless travel options between the capital city of Nepal and the bustling metropolis of Chongqing, China.This direct link between the cities reflects Himalaya Airlines' dedication in providing convenient, safe, and efficient travel.

Chongqing, renowned for its rich cultural heritage, modern urban landscape, and economic dynamism, presents itself as an attractive destination for Nepali travelers, offering a unique blend of historical landmarks, culinary delights, and technological advancements.

The first outbound flight, H9 787, departed from Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:07 hours (local time) and will arrive Chongqing, Jiangbei International Airport, at 15:50 hours (local time), with a flight duration of 3 hours and 14 minutes. A total of 125passengersboarded the first flight. The return flight will depart from Chongqing, at 16:25 hours (local time) and arrive in Kathmandu at 18:35 hours (local time).

Effective December 12, 2023, Himalaya Airlines will be operating weekly two flights between the cities on every Tuesday and Saturday. This signifies the fourth direct connectivity of Himalaya Airlines between China and Nepal including Beijing, Qingdao and Shanghai.

The relaunch of this route signifies Himalaya Airline’s commitment to expanding its network, catering to the evolving needs of travelers, and furthering its mission to provide direct, reliable and comfortable air travel experiences. With this addition to its network, Himalaya Airlines aims to facilitate business opportunities, tourism, and cultural interactions between Nepal and China, contributing to the strengthening of bilateral relations.

Himalaya aims to create memorable travel experiences while maintaining the highest safety standards. We look forward to welcoming travelers on board our flights and helping them explore the beauty and opportunities that both Nepal and China have to offer.

Passengers can now book their tickets for the Kathmandu-Chongqing-Kathmandu flights from Himalaya Airline's ticketing counter, authorized travel partners as well as from the airline’s official website: www.himalaya-airlines.com .