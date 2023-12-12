Weather Forecast: Light To Modest Snowfall Is Likely In Few Places Of High Mountains

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance and low pressure of Eastern Utter Pradesh, light rain is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country Light rain is likely to occur at a few places of hilly regions of the country. Possibility of light to moderate snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country tonight.