Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny In The Katmandu Valley

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Nepal and mostly sunny in Kathmandu Valley

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in the rest of the country. There is a possibility of light to moderate snowfall at a few places of high hilly and mountainous regions of the country.

