Ambassadors To Nepal FromSri Lanka Presented Letters Of Credence

Ambassadors to Nepal from Sri Lanka, Panama and Belgium presented their Letters of Credence to President Ramchandra Paudel amidst the separate ceremonies held at the Rastrapati Bhawan on Thursday.

Office of the President shared that Sri Lanka's residential ambassador to Nepal Sudharshana K. Pathirana and non-residential ambassadors of Panama Yasiel Alines Buillo Rivera and Didier Anna L. Vanderhasselt of Belgium presented their Letters of Credence to President Paudel.

The top level officials of the Nepal government were present on the occasions.

The newly-appointed Ambassadors were carried on a special horse cart of Nepali Army to the Rastrapati Bhawan from Hotel Radisson, Lazimpat, prior to the ceremony.(RSS)