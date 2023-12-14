Ambassadors To Nepal FromSri Lanka Presented Letters Of Credence

Ambassadors To Nepal FromSri Lanka Presented Letters Of Credence

Dec. 14, 2023, 7:37 p.m.

Ambassadors to Nepal from Sri Lanka, Panama and Belgium presented their Letters of Credence to President Ramchandra Paudel amidst the separate ceremonies held at the Rastrapati Bhawan on Thursday.

Office of the President shared that Sri Lanka's residential ambassador to Nepal Sudharshana K. Pathirana and non-residential ambassadors of Panama Yasiel Alines Buillo Rivera and Didier Anna L. Vanderhasselt of Belgium presented their Letters of Credence to President Paudel.

The top level officials of the Nepal government were present on the occasions.

The newly-appointed Ambassadors were carried on a special horse cart of Nepali Army to the Rastrapati Bhawan from Hotel Radisson, Lazimpat, prior to the ceremony.(RSS)

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

FM Saud Emphasized Nepal's Climate Challenges And Urged The International Community To Give Due Priority
Dec 15, 2023
China, Russia Stage Another Joint Air Patrol Over Sea of Japan, East China Sea
Dec 15, 2023
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Southern Plain
Dec 15, 2023
Sewa Lamsal Becomes The First Woman Foreign Secretary of Nepal
Dec 14, 2023
SAARC Charter Day Celebrated After Four Years
Dec 14, 2023

More on National

FM Saud Emphasized Nepal's Climate Challenges And Urged The International Community To Give Due Priority By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 29 minutes ago
Sewa Lamsal Becomes The First Woman Foreign Secretary of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 55 minutes ago
SAARC Charter Day Celebrated After Four Years By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 2 minutes ago
ADB's SASEC POWER SYSTEM EXPANSION: A Game Changer By Keshab Poudel 1 day, 1 hour ago
European Union And Save The Children To Handover 800 Winter Tents To Earthquake Affected People By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 18 hours ago
FM Saud Calls On Qatari PM By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

White House Ups Pressure On Israel To End ‘High-intensity’ Fighting In Gaza Soon By Agencies Dec 15, 2023
China, Russia Stage Another Joint Air Patrol Over Sea of Japan, East China Sea By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 15, 2023
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Southern Plain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 15, 2023
NIMB Launched Digital Banking Services In Private Schools By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 14, 2023
Kathmandu Metropolitan City Ban Selling, Consuming And Transaction Of Tobacco By Agencies Dec 14, 2023
COP28 Adopted First-ever Climate Deal On Fossil Fuels By Agencies Dec 14, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 09, December.15,2023 (Mangishr,29. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 08, December.01,2023 (Mangishr,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 07, November.10,2023 (Kartika,24. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 06, October.13,2023 (Ashoj,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75