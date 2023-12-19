Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy To Mainly Fair In Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province And Lumbini Province

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be partly cloudy in Sudur Pascim province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy to mainly fair in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province , Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in rest of the country.

Tonight Partly cloudy in Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country .