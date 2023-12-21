Global IME Bank Bags Payments Excellence Awards*

Dec. 21, 2023, 6:17 p.m.

Global IME Bank Limited has received the "Payments Excellence Awards 2023" from VISA, a trusted global leader in digital payment technology.

The bank was honored for its excellence in Debit Cards in 2023. The award was presented at the 'Leadership Conclave Nepal 2023' conference organized by VISA in Kathmandu.

Global IME Bank recently launched a special digital payment product, 'Scan to Pay,' in collaboration with VISA.

Global IME Bank is the first commercial bank from the private sector to have branches in all 77 districts of the nation. Additionally, it holds a leading position among banks with the maximum number of outlets worldwide from Nepal.

The bank provides cutting-edge digital financial services across the country through its 355 branches, 379 ATMs, 274 BLB units, 65 Extension Counters (including revenue collection counters), and 3 foreign representative offices, bringing the total number of outlets to more than 1,100. These outlets cater to over 4.5 million customers, offering complete and fully-fledged digital banking services.

