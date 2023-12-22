Japanese Ambassador To Nepal Kikuta Yutaka Hands Over 2023 Foreign Minister’s Commendation to JAAN

Kikuta Yutaka, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal handed the Foreign Minister’s Commendation for FY2023 to JICA Alumni Association of Nepal (JAAN) at his official residence today.

The Foreign Minister’s Commendations are awarded to individuals and groups with outstanding achievements in international fields to acknowledge their contributions to the promotion of friendship between Japan and other countries and areas. The Commendations also aim to promote understanding and support from the Japanese public regarding the activities of the recipients.

JAAN was awarded the Commendation on August 22, 2023, in recognition of its significant contributions over the years to the development of mutual understanding and friendship between Japan and Nepal. JAAN was established in 1973 as an alumni association by Nepali trainees and students who received various training and academic education in Japan under JICA program. For half a century, JAAN has been producing many important personalities in political and business circles.

Some of them are serving as Chief Secretaries, Secretaries and Joint Secretaries in various ministries of Nepal, contributing to the development of Nepal using the knowledge and experience gained from training in Japan.

JAAN has also organized various events to share their skills and knowledge, as well as events to celebrate the anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Nepal.

On the occasion, Ambassador Kikuta congratulated JAAN on receiving the Foreign Minister’s Commendation as a testament to the friendship between Japan and Nepal and said that JAAN’s efforts and contributions are truly worthy of the Commendation. Ambassador also expressed his confidence that JAAN and its members will continue to take the lead in the development of Nepal. This year, 2023, is the half-century anniversary of JAAN.

At the ceremony, Dr. Ram Chandra Bhusal, the President of JAAN, stated that this year has become the most memorable year for JAAN. He also expressed their great appreciation to the Government and people of Japan and their ambition that the members make further efforts to contribute more for the development of Nepal and JAAN and to serve as a bridge between Japan and Nepal for strengthening their good relations.