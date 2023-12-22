Nepal Hosts A Program To Celebrate 100 Years Of Nepal-UK Friendship Treaty

Dec. 22, 2023, 7:49 a.m.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs organized a Commemorative Program to mark the 100 years of Nepal-UK Friendship Treaty, 1923 at Singhdurbar State Hall today. Foreign Minister Narayan Prasad Saud graced the occasion & highlighted the significance of the Treaty.

Nepal UK celebrted.jpg

Addressing the program at historically important Sinha Durar Gallery Baithak, foreign minister Narayan Prasad Saud said Nepal and the United Kingdom maintain a cordial relationship. He said that the treaty of 1923 is a historical milestone between the two countries.

foreign miniser Saud in UK Nepal.jpg

British Ambassador Rob Fenn also spoke on the occasion in Nepali. Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal made welcome remarks.

Nepal UK in meeting.jpg

