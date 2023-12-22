Nepal Hosts A Program To Celebrate 100 Years Of Nepal-UK Friendship Treaty

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs organized a Commemorative Program to mark the 100 years of Nepal-UK Friendship Treaty, 1923 at Singhdurbar State Hall today. Foreign Minister Narayan Prasad Saud graced the occasion & highlighted the significance of the Treaty.
Addressing the program at historically important Sinha Durar Gallery Baithak, foreign minister Narayan Prasad Saud said Nepal and the United Kingdom maintain a cordial relationship. He said that the treaty of 1923 is a historical milestone between the two countries.
British Ambassador Rob Fenn also spoke on the occasion in Nepali. Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal made welcome remarks.
